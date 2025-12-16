Trump Launches $10 Billion Lawsuit Against BBC Over Edited Capitol Speech Clips

Former President Donald Trump is taking legal action against the BBC, seeking at least $10 billion in damages. He alleges defamation due to edited clips of his January 6 speech that made it seem he incited violence at the Capitol. The BBC has apologized but plans to vigorously contest the lawsuit.

The controversy centers around a BBC Panorama documentary, which aired before the 2024 presidential election. Critics argue it presented a misleading picture of Trump's comments. While the UK broadcaster has admitted to an editing error, it maintains the program holds no legal liability.

The lawsuit, filed in a Miami federal court, argues the BBC's portrayal inflicted both financial and reputational harm on Trump. The case highlights ongoing tensions between Trump and the media, further fueled by accusations of political bias within the BBC.

