Tragic Farewell: Rabbi Eli Schlanger's Funeral Amid Calls for Gun Reform

Hundreds of mourners filled a Bondi synagogue on Wednesday to honor Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who tragically lost his life in a mass shooting during a Hanukkah festival. The funeral occurred close to the site of the attack, which claimed 15 lives.

Schlanger, 41, was an assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi and a father of five. His father-in-law, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, offered an emotional tribute, describing Schlanger as indispensable and deeply loved. The overwhelming turnout pushed some to follow the service from outside via livestream.

A heavy security presence enveloped the area, reflecting heightened concerns post-tragedy. Political figures, including NSW Premier Chris Minns and opposition leader Sussan Ley, attended the service. Calls for stricter gun laws have intensified following the shooting.

