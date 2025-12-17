Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: Rabbi Eli Schlanger's Funeral Amid Calls for Gun Reform

Hundreds gathered at Bondi synagogue to mourn Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in a mass shooting at a Hanukkah festival. The tragic event spurred calls for tougher gun laws. Family and community members, along with political figures, paid their respects in a moving funeral service.

17-12-2025
Hundreds of mourners filled a Bondi synagogue on Wednesday to honor Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who tragically lost his life in a mass shooting during a Hanukkah festival. The funeral occurred close to the site of the attack, which claimed 15 lives.

Schlanger, 41, was an assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi and a father of five. His father-in-law, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, offered an emotional tribute, describing Schlanger as indispensable and deeply loved. The overwhelming turnout pushed some to follow the service from outside via livestream.

A heavy security presence enveloped the area, reflecting heightened concerns post-tragedy. Political figures, including NSW Premier Chris Minns and opposition leader Sussan Ley, attended the service. Calls for stricter gun laws have intensified following the shooting.

