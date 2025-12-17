Left Menu

Mourning and Resilience: Bondi Synagogue Honors Rabbi Eli Schlanger

The Bondi synagogue held a funeral for Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a victim of a mass shooting during Hanukkah. Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, his father-in-law, emphasized resilience in the Jewish community. The event attracted a significant number of mourners and heightened security at Bondi Beach.

In a poignant gathering, the Bondi synagogue brimmed with mourners paying their respects to Rabbi Eli Schlanger, among the victims of the tragic Hanukkah mass shooting. As the Jewish community grappled with the loss, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, Schlanger's father-in-law, called for courage and unity, urging them to continue visiting Bondi Beach despite the tragedy.

Rabbi Schlanger, who was attending the 'Chanukah by the Sea' event, lost his life alongside 15 others in the horrific act, allegedly carried out by a father and son. Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, visibly moved, shared heartfelt memories of his son-in-law, highlighting his unwavering dedication and friendship. The synagogue overflowed with attendees, some gathering outside and watching the service on a livestream.

Amid heightened security, including police and private guards, the Bondi community honored Rabbi Schlanger's legacy of selflessness and service. The event was marked by prayers, ceremonies, and a procession led by an honour guard, reflecting the deep impact of his life. Political figures and community members alike paid tribute, remembering his lasting contributions and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

