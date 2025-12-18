Left Menu

US-Taiwan Arms Deal Amid Rising Tensions with China

The Trump administration announced a significant arms sale to Taiwan, valued over USD 10 billion, including missiles and drones. This move, expected to improve Taiwan's defense, has antagonized China, which views it as a threat to regional stability. The deal's approval by Congress would make it the largest arms package to Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has unveiled a substantial weaponry package to Taiwan worth over USD 10 billion, comprising missiles, howitzers, and drones. This announcement, met with an angry response from China, highlights escalating regional tensions and marks a significant move to bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities.

The U.S. State Department announced the armament deal amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions, primarily fueled by trade discrepancies and Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. If Congress approves this transaction, it will surpass the Biden administration's preceding arms contributions to Taiwan.

China's response has been fierce, condemning the deal as a breach of diplomatic agreements and a threat to sovereignty. Meanwhile, Taiwan has expressed gratitude for the defense support, emphasizing the role of military strength in maintaining regional stability. This arms deal arrives as Taiwan plans to augment its defense spending significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

