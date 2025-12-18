Left Menu

Sanjay Saraogi: Navigating BJP's Future in Bihar

Sanjay Saraogi, a veteran MLA and former state minister, has taken charge as Bihar BJP president. Saraogi, known for his commitment to party values and development goals, emphasizes strengthening the BJP's presence in Bihar. His appointment is marked by a grand welcome and a pledge to fulfill Bihar's development aspirations.

Sanjay Saraogi, a seasoned political leader, has assumed his new role as the Bihar BJP president at the party's state headquarters. Succeeding Dilip Jaiswal, Saraogi brings a wealth of experience from his six terms as an MLA in Darbhanga and previous cabinet roles.

Addressing party leaders, Saraogi reiterated his commitment to bolstering the party's organization and enhancing coordination with the government. He expressed gratitude toward central leadership figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's national president J. P. Nadda, who entrusted him with this responsibility.

Saraogi's appointment included celebrations by BJP workers, emphasizing his focus on respecting party members and contributing to the larger vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. His contributions in previous roles and deep roots in the party showcase his dedication to Bihar's continuous development.

