Vellappally Natesan Questions BDJS-BJP Alliance Amid Poor Election Performance

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan voiced his disappointment over BDJS's poor showing in recent Kerala local elections, questioning the party’s decade-long association with BJP. He highlighted internal discussions within BDJS about a possible shift to the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front due to the lack of benefits from their current alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary of SNDP Yogam, conveyed his dissatisfaction regarding the underwhelming performance of NDA ally BDJS in Kerala's local body elections.

During a press conference, Natesan critically assessed BDJS's 10-year political affiliation with the BJP, noting the failure to attract upper-caste votes and benefit politically from the partnership.

He revealed that discussions are ongoing within BDJS about aligning with CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, pointing out the opportunities for political positions enjoyed by Left allies compared to the stagnation under the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

