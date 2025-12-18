Vellappally Natesan Questions BDJS-BJP Alliance Amid Poor Election Performance
SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan voiced his disappointment over BDJS's poor showing in recent Kerala local elections, questioning the party’s decade-long association with BJP. He highlighted internal discussions within BDJS about a possible shift to the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front due to the lack of benefits from their current alliance.
On Thursday, Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary of SNDP Yogam, conveyed his dissatisfaction regarding the underwhelming performance of NDA ally BDJS in Kerala's local body elections.
During a press conference, Natesan critically assessed BDJS's 10-year political affiliation with the BJP, noting the failure to attract upper-caste votes and benefit politically from the partnership.
He revealed that discussions are ongoing within BDJS about aligning with CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, pointing out the opportunities for political positions enjoyed by Left allies compared to the stagnation under the BJP.
