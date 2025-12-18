NDA MPs from Bihar felicitate BJP working president Nitin Nabin in Delhi

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Bihar on Thursday felicitated the newly appointed working president of the BJP, Nitin Nabin, at the residence of BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal in Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal said, "Today, all the MPs from Bihar together felicitated Nitin Nabin, newly appointed working president of the BJP. We are fortunate, and we express our gratitude to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and National President for giving Bihar this responsibility for the first time in history."

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan extended his best wishes to the newly elected BJP working president Nitin Nabin. He further said that the BJP leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made efforts to strengthen the NDA, and the mandate in the Bihar assembly elections was a result of this.

"The BJP is not only the largest party in the NDA alliance, but the BJP leadership and the Prime Minister have made efforts to strengthen the alliance, and the kind of mandate we saw in the Bihar assembly elections is a result of this... This shows that when all parties work honestly, such results are achieved... The way J.P. Nadda fulfilled his responsibility as the national president, we hope that the current national working president, Nitin Nabin will also work with the same dedication. It is a matter of great happiness for me that the national working president of the world's largest party, the BJP, comes from my state, Bihar... I extend my best wishes to him on behalf of myself and my party," Paswan told reporters. Union Minister Giriraj Singh noted that for the first time in history, a leader from Bihar has become president of the party and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership for giving this honour to Bihar.

He said, "For the first time, a young leader from Bihar has become the National Working President. Today, NDA leaders from Bihar have organized a felicitation ceremony to welcome him. We are proud of the national leadership, and we are grateful to Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and National President JP Nadda for giving this honour to Bihar." Union Minister and HAM(S) custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "This is a matter of good fortune for the state of Bihar...Bihar has always led the nation...I am confident that he will be successful in leading the party"

Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and RS MP Upendra Kushwaha said, "It is a matter of great pride for all of us Biharis that Nitin Nabin has been elected as the National Working President of the world's largest party, the BJP. We hope that his tenure will be successful... We will all move forward strongly under Nitin Nabin's leadership." On Monday, Nitin Nabin assumed charge as the BJP National Working President in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party National President JP Nadda.

Nitin Nabin, 45, is the youngest BJP National Working President. A five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin currently serves as the state's Road Construction Minister and has previously held portfolios including Urban Development and Housing and the Law Department. (ANI)

