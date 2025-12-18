Eknath Shinde Confident of Shiv Sena's Sweep in Ambernath Elections
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that Shiv Sena will win the Ambernath municipal elections. He highlighted welfare initiatives and development projects in Ambernath, where voting will occur on December 20. Shinde assured that electoral support is synonymous with development in the region.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed optimism on Thursday about Shiv Sena's prospects in the upcoming Ambernath municipal council elections.
Addressing supporters, Shinde labeled Ambernath a traditional Shiv Sena stronghold and highlighted the party's consistent development-focused policies.
With initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana benefiting over two lakh women, and infrastructural projects such as road concretisation and water supply improvements, Shinde predicted a decisive victory for Shiv Sena's mayoral candidate, Manisha Valekar.
