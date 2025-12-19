India and Bangladesh: Navigating Complex Relations Amid Political Uncertainty

The parliamentary committee on external affairs in India has expressed concern over the current situation in Bangladesh, describing it as 'complex and evolving.' The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the committee of ongoing attacks on minorities, with political events in 2024 escalating instability and uncertainty.

Despite these challenges, India is working to insulate its bilateral relations with Bangladesh from political disruptions. The MEA underscores a constructive and pragmatic approach while addressing issues of extremism and regional security. Support for Bangladesh's citizens and democracy remains a priority for India.

The report highlights concerns about illegal immigration and rising extremism as focal challenges in maintaining a stable relationship. Through consistent dialogue and cooperation with the Bangladeshi government, India endeavors to navigate these obstacles while honoring the historical bond shared by both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)