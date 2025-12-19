Left Menu

International Pressure Mounts for South Sudan's Peace

Three key governments, the U.S., U.K., and Norway, have urged South Sudan to adhere to the 2018 peace agreement amid renewed violence. They criticized President Salva Kiir's departure from agreed power-sharing terms and highlighted growing international concern over unpaid salaries, humanitarian obstructions, and escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Three prominent governments, instrumental in South Sudan's peace efforts, called on the nation's leadership to cease renewed hostilities and adhere to the peace agreement from 2018. The United States, United Kingdom, and Norway cautioned against veering back into violence.

These global mediators rebuked President Salva Kiir for allegedly straying from the power-sharing commitments of the 2018 accord. Additionally, former rebel leader turned Vice President, Riek Machar, is in detention on treason charges, which he denies.

U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix warned that South Sudan's crisis nears a breaking point. Meanwhile, international stakeholders lamented the misuse of public funds, unpaid civil servants, and governmental reshuffles distracting from election preparations for December 2026.

