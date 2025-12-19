Opposition Leaders Voice Fury Over VB-G RAM G Bill

On Thursday night, opposition leaders initiated a 12-hour protest in the Parliament complex, strongly opposing the passage of the VB-G RAM G bill. This measure aims to replace the existing MGNREGA rural employment program. Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose accused the Union government of hastily bulldozing the legislation through without adequate discussion.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill received parliamentary approval amid protest from the opposition, passing post-midnight in the Rajya Sabha. Ghose criticized the Modi administration, labeling the bill as severely detrimental to the poor and rural communities, and lamented the lack of proper debate.

Opposition leaders, including Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, declared the day a setback for India's labor force, arguing the removal of MGNREGA damages farmers and the poor. Congress leader Mukul Wasnik noted that the original MGNREGA underwent 14 months of consultation, unlike the current bill, warning of its potential burdens on states. DMK's Tiruchi Siva expressed concerns about the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme, and highlighted the opposition's widespread unrest.

