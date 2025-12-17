Left Menu

Protests Erupt Near Indian High Commission in Dhaka Over Extradition Demands

A tense standoff occurred near the Indian High Commission in Dhaka as a large group of protesters was halted by police. Marching under the 'July Unity' banner, demonstrators demanded the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed discontent with India's influence in Bangladesh. The protest highlights ongoing regional diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:52 IST
  Bangladesh
  • Bangladesh

On Wednesday, a significant group of protesters was intercepted by police as they marched towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, voicing anti-India sentiments and demanding the extradition of deposed Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who currently resides in India. The protest was led by 'July Oikya' or 'July Unity.'

The procession started from Rampura Bridge and faced police barricades at various points. Despite tense moments, vehicular traffic along major diplomatic areas was disrupted for hours. Protesters claimed ongoing conspiracies by 'Indian proxy political parties' against Bangladesh and insisted on self-determination free from foreign interference.

Amidst the protest, the Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka closed due to safety concerns. In response, New Delhi conveyed its apprehensions to Bangladesh's envoy, urging the country to ensure security during the upcoming parliamentary elections. The situation remains volatile as elections approach, with calls for peaceful, credible electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

