House Advances SPEED Act Amidst Environmental Controversy

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a legislative measure known as the SPEED Act, designed to expedite environmental reviews and permit processes for major energy infrastructure projects. This move aligns with former President Donald Trump's agenda to expand domestic energy and industrial operations.

Despite passing with some Democratic support, the bill has been criticized by conservationists and clean energy advocates who argue that it compromises environmental standards crucial for maintaining clean air and water. A faction of Republicans altered the bill to maintain Trump's authority to obstruct offshore wind farms.

The bill's future is uncertain in the Senate, where Democrats are demanding provisions that would benefit clean energy initiatives. Energy industry groups, however, view the legislation as a pivotal reform of the National Environmental Policy Act, aiming to reduce energy costs nationwide. Meanwhile, environmental organizations and solar industry advocates are urging Senate opposition, emphasizing the risks posed to public health and the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)