Left Menu

House Advances SPEED Act Amidst Environmental Controversy

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the SPEED Act to streamline environmental reviews and speed up permitting for energy projects. The bill reflects former President Trump's priorities but faces opposition from Democrats and environmentalists concerned about its impact on clean energy and environmental standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 03:23 IST
House Advances SPEED Act Amidst Environmental Controversy

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a legislative measure known as the SPEED Act, designed to expedite environmental reviews and permit processes for major energy infrastructure projects. This move aligns with former President Donald Trump's agenda to expand domestic energy and industrial operations.

Despite passing with some Democratic support, the bill has been criticized by conservationists and clean energy advocates who argue that it compromises environmental standards crucial for maintaining clean air and water. A faction of Republicans altered the bill to maintain Trump's authority to obstruct offshore wind farms.

The bill's future is uncertain in the Senate, where Democrats are demanding provisions that would benefit clean energy initiatives. Energy industry groups, however, view the legislation as a pivotal reform of the National Environmental Policy Act, aiming to reduce energy costs nationwide. Meanwhile, environmental organizations and solar industry advocates are urging Senate opposition, emphasizing the risks posed to public health and the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025