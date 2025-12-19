Sunday's Parliamentary Budget: A Tradition or Necessity?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may present the 2026-27 budget on a Sunday, following tradition. The fixed February 1 date was adopted for timely budget implementation. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlights that decisions are made by the Cabinet Committee, reflecting longstanding practices established by the British.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to present the 2026-27 General Budget on a Sunday, adhering to a parliamentary convention that aligns budget announcements with the start of the fiscal year.
The February 1 date, adopted in 2017, aligns with efforts to streamline the budget process ahead of the new financial cycle on April 1, ensuring Parliament's timely approval.
Historically, budget presentations reflect British practices, with significant scheduling shifts marking recent years, including budget sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic and other notable events.
(With inputs from agencies.)