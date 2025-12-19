Left Menu

PM Modi's Key Visit to West Bengal: A Tug-of-War Over Electoral Rolls and Highway Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal, addressing a rally in the politically charged Nadia district. His visit occurs amidst opposition to the Special Intensive Revision exercise, which allegedly risks disenfranchising many. Modi will also inaugurate significant highway projects aimed at improving connectivity and boosting regional trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on Saturday, addressing a political rally in Nadia district's Matua-dominated Taherpur area. His visit comes as the state grapples with controversies over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, which has sparked significant opposition from the Trinamool Congress.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party claims the SIR exercise threatens to disenfranchise genuine voters, particularly refugee Hindus. BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar countered these claims, stating that misinformation about SIR is being spread deliberately. Modi's address is expected to clear doubts and fears, especially among the Matua community.

Besides the political discourse, Modi will inaugurate two national highway projects worth approximately Rs 3,200 crore. These projects, including the four-laning of NH-34 in Nadia and a section in North 24 Parganas, aim to enhance connectivity, trade, and tourism between Kolkata and Siliguri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

