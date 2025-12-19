Left Menu

Shree Cement Halts Operations: Lockout at Baloda Bazar

Shree Cement, India's third-largest cement manufacturer, declared a lockout at its Baloda Bazar plant in Chhattisgarh due to worker non-cooperation. This closure may lead to a production loss of 10,000 tonnes of cement per day. The company is evaluating the situation and will provide updates.

Shree Cement, India's third-largest cement producer, announced a lockout at its Baloda Bazar plant in Chhattisgarh on Friday. This decision followed the company's report of 'non-co-operation of workmen' in a regulatory filing.

The Kolkata-based company anticipates a significant production shortfall of approximately 10,000 tonnes of cement daily due to the lockout. Shree Cement is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to updating stakeholders about future developments.

With a clinker grinding unit commissioned on April 20, 2025, the company boasts a cement production capacity of 50.4 million tonnes per year. In addition, it has a power generation capacity of 742 megawatts, which includes renewable energy sources.

