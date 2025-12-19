Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over MGNREGA Replacement Bill: Congress Speaks Out

The Congress has criticized a new bill to replace MGNREGA, claiming it alters the scheme's core and harms marginalized groups. The bill reduces central funding and increases state financial burdens, centralizing control over employment schemes. Opposition protests erupted in Parliament, deeming the new law unfair and harmful.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:30 IST
The Congress party has voiced strong opposition to the recent legislation aiming to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), citing concerns over centralization and increased state burdens. This move has led to widespread protests in Parliament and criticism from Congress leaders.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's general secretary in charge of communications, claimed the new Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G RAM G), passed in haste, threatens the financial stability of states by shifting a larger share of funding responsibilities onto them, while also centralizing decision-making processes.

This development has been met with strong opposition from marginalized communities, who fear the loss of employment opportunities and rights that were previously guaranteed. The Congress is preparing strategies to counter this legislation, highlighting its potential to undermine rural economies and increase financial strain on state governments.

