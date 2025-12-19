Mayawati Urges BSP to Prioritize Voter List Revision Amid Election Concerns
BSP leader Mayawati emphasizes the importance of revising voter lists ahead of upcoming elections, criticizing attempts to influence outcomes through financial means. She urges party members to address organizational shortcomings and highlights the need for fair elections. Additionally, she calls for continued support of social welfare programs.
BSP President Mayawati has instructed her party workers to prioritize the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, underscoring its significance amidst alleged attempts to sway elections through government funds distribution.
At a national meeting, she highlighted the necessity of halting organizational activities if needed, to manage this critical revision. Concerns over electoral fairness and the potential exclusion of marginalized communities were vocalized, stressing the need for vigilance.
Mayawati also criticized the proposed budgetary changes to social welfare initiatives and announced 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas' on her birthday to underscore social reform commitment.
