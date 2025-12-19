Left Menu

Mayawati Urges BSP to Prioritize Voter List Revision Amid Election Concerns

BSP leader Mayawati emphasizes the importance of revising voter lists ahead of upcoming elections, criticizing attempts to influence outcomes through financial means. She urges party members to address organizational shortcomings and highlights the need for fair elections. Additionally, she calls for continued support of social welfare programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:26 IST
Mayawati Urges BSP to Prioritize Voter List Revision Amid Election Concerns
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

BSP President Mayawati has instructed her party workers to prioritize the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, underscoring its significance amidst alleged attempts to sway elections through government funds distribution.

At a national meeting, she highlighted the necessity of halting organizational activities if needed, to manage this critical revision. Concerns over electoral fairness and the potential exclusion of marginalized communities were vocalized, stressing the need for vigilance.

Mayawati also criticized the proposed budgetary changes to social welfare initiatives and announced 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas' on her birthday to underscore social reform commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025