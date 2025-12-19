Mayawati Urges BSP to Prioritize Voter List Revision Amid Election Concerns

BSP President Mayawati has instructed her party workers to prioritize the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, underscoring its significance amidst alleged attempts to sway elections through government funds distribution.

At a national meeting, she highlighted the necessity of halting organizational activities if needed, to manage this critical revision. Concerns over electoral fairness and the potential exclusion of marginalized communities were vocalized, stressing the need for vigilance.

Mayawati also criticized the proposed budgetary changes to social welfare initiatives and announced 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas' on her birthday to underscore social reform commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)