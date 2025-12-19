Left Menu

Modi's Social Media Dominance: Top X Posts of the Month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media presence has been highlighted after eight of his posts became the most liked among the top 10 on platform 'X' in India. His posts included moments with Russian President Vladimir Putin and congratulatory messages, collectively gathering significant engagement.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet again demonstrated his remarkable social media appeal, with eight of his posts ranking among the top 10 most liked on the platform 'X' in the past month.

His engagements, particularly a photograph with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their shared car journey from Delhi's IGI airport, garnered significant attention.

These posts accumulated impressive engagement numbers, with one post featuring over 34,000 reposts and 214,000 likes. This unprecedented reach makes Modi the only politician in this exclusive list, underscoring his influence in the digital realm.

