Veil Controversy in Bihar: Political Storm Over Chief Minister's Actions
A video showing Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removing the veil of a doctor during an appointment ceremony has sparked a political controversy. Despite rumors that AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen would decline her government post, officials confirm she will assume her duties as planned.
A political storm is brewing in Bihar following an incident involving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who removed the naqab of a doctor during a public ceremony. The event, captured on video, has since gone viral, causing widespread debate and criticism.
Despite initial rumors suggesting that the affected doctor, Nusrat Parveen, would refuse her government position, officials have confirmed that she will commence her duties as scheduled. The principal of the Government Tibbi College, Dr. Mahfoozur Rahman, stated that Parveen's family has reassured her impending assumption of her role.
Critics have accused Kumar of disrespecting Muslim traditions, with accusations of aligning with certain ideological agendas. The incident has attracted international attention, drawing criticism especially from several West Asian countries. Meanwhile, Bihar's Minister Dilip Jaiswal asserted that the controversy is unwarranted and emphasized the government's commitment to women's empowerment.
