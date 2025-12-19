Veil Controversy in Bihar: Political Storm Over Chief Minister's Actions

A political storm is brewing in Bihar following an incident involving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who removed the naqab of a doctor during a public ceremony. The event, captured on video, has since gone viral, causing widespread debate and criticism.

Despite initial rumors suggesting that the affected doctor, Nusrat Parveen, would refuse her government position, officials have confirmed that she will commence her duties as scheduled. The principal of the Government Tibbi College, Dr. Mahfoozur Rahman, stated that Parveen's family has reassured her impending assumption of her role.

Critics have accused Kumar of disrespecting Muslim traditions, with accusations of aligning with certain ideological agendas. The incident has attracted international attention, drawing criticism especially from several West Asian countries. Meanwhile, Bihar's Minister Dilip Jaiswal asserted that the controversy is unwarranted and emphasized the government's commitment to women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)