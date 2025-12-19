Richard Moth: New Era for Westminster's Catholic Leadership

Bishop Richard Moth has assumed the role of the new Archbishop of Westminster, appointed by Pope Leo on Friday. This marks a significant leadership change in the Catholic Church in London, as Moth succeeds Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who held the position for 16 years and recently turned 80.

Moth, aged 67, originally from Zambia but raised in England, previously led the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton. His experience also includes serving as the Catholic bishop for the British armed forces. With his new position, Moth steps up at a time when Catholicism is increasingly popular among younger worshippers in England and Wales.

The appointment coincides with warm relations between Rome and London, highlighted by the historic shared prayer of King Charles and Pope Leo. Moth's dialogue with incoming Church of England Archbishop Sarah Mullally underscores the ecumenical engagement Moth aims to pursue in his tenure.