Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Denies Land Encroachment Allegations
Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda refutes claims of encroaching government land in Kolar, asserting his family's legitimate ownership. The opposition, led by the BJP, demands an inquiry. Gowda maintains the land was legally acquired and accuses opponents of targeting him unjustly.
Updated: 19-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:45 IST
Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday dismissed allegations of encroaching government land, affirming his family's long-established legal ownership.
The controversy revolves around allegations by the BJP, accusing Gowda of unlawfully acquiring 21 acres in Kolar district marked as a lake and burial ground. The BJP has called for an inquiry and Gowda's resignation.
Tracing the property's history, Gowda explained that his grandfather acquired it in a legal settlement decades ago. He invited inspections of the land, emphasizing no encroachment on tank lands, and encouraged scrutiny of his family's ownership records.
