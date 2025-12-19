Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Denies Land Encroachment Allegations

Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday dismissed allegations of encroaching government land, affirming his family's long-established legal ownership.

The controversy revolves around allegations by the BJP, accusing Gowda of unlawfully acquiring 21 acres in Kolar district marked as a lake and burial ground. The BJP has called for an inquiry and Gowda's resignation.

Tracing the property's history, Gowda explained that his grandfather acquired it in a legal settlement decades ago. He invited inspections of the land, emphasizing no encroachment on tank lands, and encouraged scrutiny of his family's ownership records.

(With inputs from agencies.)