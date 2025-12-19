Left Menu

U.N. Faces Financial Peril Over 'Bizarre' Dues Rule

U.N. officials are advocating changes to a rule that credits unspent dues to states, potentially worsening the financial crisis. As the organization faces a cash crunch driven by unpaid dues, particularly from the U.S., discussions on reforming the rule will conclude before year's end.

U.N. Faces Financial Peril Over 'Bizarre' Dues Rule
U.N. officials are calling for an overhaul of a 'bizarre' rule that credits unspent dues to member states, which could exacerbate the organization's financial crisis. The rule requires that unspent money be deducted from future dues, potentially reducing the planned budget of $3.2 billion by nearly $300 million next year.

Tatiana Valovaya, director general of the U.N. in Geneva, has called the rule 'bizarre' and noted that reform efforts have been ongoing but unsuccessful. Amidst a 15% budget reduction and looming financial crisis, largely due to arrears from the United States, the U.N. is seeking changes before year-end to stabilize its finances.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.N. finances expert Ronny Patz warn of a growing financial 'runaway crisis.' Reform discussions on the 2026 budget are ongoing, with the General Assembly expected to make a decision by year-end, as fears mount over an eventual race to bankruptcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

