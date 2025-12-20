Epstein Files Unveiled: Political Fallout and Legal Revelations
The U.S. Department of Justice released new documents from investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, a move causing political ripples. The documents contained minimal mentions of Trump but numerous references to Clinton, raising questions about ongoing investigations. Over 1,200 victims and 254 masseuses were identified among the details released.
The Department of Justice on Friday unveiled a trove of documents from its investigations into the late Jeffrey Epstein, triggering significant political discourse, particularly concerning former President Donald Trump. Despite prior speculation, Trump's presence in the documents was minimal.
The focus shifted to former President Bill Clinton, with photos and mentions underscoring his connections to Epstein. Contradicting the Department's standard policy of withholding details related to ongoing inquiries, the release raised questions about investigatory processes.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche disclosed over 1,200 victims were identified during the comprehensive review, alongside a list of 254 masseuses associated with Epstein, highlighting the extensive nature of the investigations and prompting further public scrutiny.
