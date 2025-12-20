US Visa Restrictions on Honduran Election Officials Stir Controversy

The Trump administration has sparked controversy by restricting visas for two leftist Honduran election officials. The move was justified by allegations of interference in the Central American country's special vote count process.

The U.S. State Department confirmed revoking Mario Morazán's visa, an Electoral Justice Tribunal magistrate, and denied Marlon Ochoa's application, a National Electoral Council member. Both are affiliated with the ruling Liberty and Refoundation party.

As the vote count drags on without a clear winner, conservative candidate Nasry Asfura holds a narrow lead. This action marks another instance of U.S. influence on Honduran affairs, echoing Trump's broader policy of favoring right-wing allies.

