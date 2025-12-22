Tougher Gun Laws Debated in NSW After Bondi Beach Tragedy

In response to the tragic mass shooting at Bondi Beach, New South Wales' state parliament has been called to session to debate new legislation aimed at enforcing stricter gun control.

Proposed laws would limit firearm ownership and increase restrictions on terror symbols and protests. The state government is also working to counter antisemitism, a factor in recent violence.

Critics demand stronger action from Prime Minister Albanese, whose popularity has dipped amid perceived inaction. The aftermath has intensified the national conversation around safety and antisemitism, driving calls for a royal commission into the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)