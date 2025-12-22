Vox Surge Complicates Extremadura Political Landscape

The far-right Vox party has significantly increased its influence in the Extremadura region, doubling its seats in Sunday's election. This development presents a new challenge for the conservative People's Party (PP) as they navigate coalition talks ahead of next year's regional votes.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) lost 10 seats in the 65-seat assembly, marking continued decline in a region it once dominated. The outcome reflects the broader challenges facing the PSOE, whose national government is currently under strain from recent scandals.

The PP, with 29 seats, falls short of a majority once again and remains dependent on Vox's cooperation to govern. Meanwhile, Vox's increased presence signals a shift towards the right in Extremadura, with the PP-Vox alliance achieving over 60% of the vote.

