Stephen Miran's Extended Fed Role Amid Nomination Uncertainty

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran announced on Monday he is likely to extend his tenure on the Board of Governors. He will remain in his role until a new Fed chair is confirmed by the Senate, following his term's expiration.

Appointed by President Donald Trump in September, Miran stepped in to complete a 14-year board term after Adriana Kugler's sudden resignation in August. While his term ends on January 31, he has indicated his willingness to continue serving.

Trump is tasked with selecting a successor to current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose leadership term concludes in May. The President's decision is awaited as Miran stands ready to support the continuity of leadership at the central bank.

