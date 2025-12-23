CBS Pulls Controversial 'Inside CECOT' 60 Minutes Segment Amid Political Pressure

CBS News unexpectedly pulled a '60 Minutes' segment about El Salvador's CECOT prison just hours before its scheduled broadcast, citing a need for 'additional reporting.' Critics, including correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, allege the decision was politically motivated.

The segment, which focused on conditions endured by Venezuelan deportees, underwent extensive internal checks before being retracted. Alfonsi believes the decision reflects political influence rather than editorial integrity, a view mirrored by CBS employees speaking anonymously to protect their jobs.

The situation has fueled debates over press freedom, especially as new CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss suggested additional material and interviews for the piece. This move has drawn further scrutiny on the ongoing changes and influence within the network's leadership.

