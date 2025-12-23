Left Menu

CBS Pulls Controversial 'Inside CECOT' 60 Minutes Segment Amid Political Pressure

CBS recently postponed a '60 Minutes' segment investigating El Salvador's CECOT prison, housing Venezuelan deportees, amid claims of political pressure. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi argues the decision wasn't editorial but political, stirring controversy over media freedom and the influence of new CBS leadership under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

Updated: 23-12-2025 02:01 IST
CBS Pulls Controversial 'Inside CECOT' 60 Minutes Segment Amid Political Pressure


CBS News unexpectedly pulled a '60 Minutes' segment about El Salvador's CECOT prison just hours before its scheduled broadcast, citing a need for 'additional reporting.' Critics, including correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, allege the decision was politically motivated.

The segment, which focused on conditions endured by Venezuelan deportees, underwent extensive internal checks before being retracted. Alfonsi believes the decision reflects political influence rather than editorial integrity, a view mirrored by CBS employees speaking anonymously to protect their jobs.

The situation has fueled debates over press freedom, especially as new CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss suggested additional material and interviews for the piece. This move has drawn further scrutiny on the ongoing changes and influence within the network's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

