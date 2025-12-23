Trump Extends G20 Summit Invitations to Central Asian Leaders
U.S. President Donald Trump invited the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to the G20 summit in Miami next year. Trump discussed peace, trade, and cooperation during calls with leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The U.S. aims to promote increased engagement with Central Asia.
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he invited the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to the upcoming G20 summit in Miami, Florida, slated for next year.
During conversations with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trump emphasized the importance of advancing peace in ongoing conflicts and strengthening trade ties between their nations and the United States.
President Trump underscored the significance of broadening global cooperation as he extended the invitation for these Central Asian leaders to attend the summit as guests.
