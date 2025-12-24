South Delhi's Infrastructure Gets Major Boost with EFC Approval for Key Flyover and Drainage Projects

In a landmark move to enhance South Delhi's infrastructure, the Expenditure Finance Committee has approved three critical projects that had been long languishing in the pipeline: the Modi Mill Flyover, Savitri Cinema Flyover, and MB Road Storm Water Drain project. According to an official statement, these initiatives aim to facilitate signal-free traffic flow and boost road capacity, offering benefits to thousands of daily commuters.

The projects, set to be executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), embody a combined investment exceeding Rs. 759 crore, highlighting the government's commitment to creating integrated and future-ready urban spaces. With the corridor from Modi Mill Flyover to the IIT Gate intersection now set for development, commuters can expect a smoother, more uninterrupted traffic experience, featuring three lanes in each direction.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh emphasized the government's resolve to overcome previous delays, stating, "With EFC clearance now solidified, we are on the path to execution." He underscored the integrated approach, insisting that merely building flyovers is not enough to resolve urban challenges, hence the simultaneous planning of traffic decongestion and storm water drainage.

(With inputs from agencies.)