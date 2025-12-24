Thackeray Alliance: Power Play or Progress?
Eknath Shinde criticized the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, for their alliance being solely a power move, with no development agenda for Mumbai. Shinde, who leads a rival Shiv Sena faction, accused them of straying from Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and hindering development projects.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has launched a scathing attack on the Thackeray cousins, labeling their newly formed alliance as a mere bid for power. Shinde accused Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of lacking any concrete development plan for Mumbai.
In a press conference, Shinde alleged that the partnership, announced ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, was devoid of any developmental vision. According to Shinde, both leaders have deviated from the ideology of the late Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray. He highlighted recent election results as a reflection of their diminished influence.
Shinde, who split from Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in 2022, argued that the Thackeray cousins have been blocking development projects in Mumbai. He emphasized that the Mahayuti government is keen on pushing forward cluster development and accelerating redevelopment initiatives.
