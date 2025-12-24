High-Profile Absences in China's Air Force Amid Military Purge

The notable absence of two primary Air Force leaders from a high-stakes event attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping has intensified rumors about their status. This occurs amidst sweeping anti-corruption purges at the upper echelons of China's military.

State television footage indicates that General Chang Dingqiu and Guo Puxiao, the Air Force commander and political commissar, respectively, were missing from a ceremony on Monday. This event aimed to address vacancies left by a widespread crackdown within the military.

Chang has been considered a rising star in the military, having been promoted to Air Force commander in 2021. His omission from recent public activities, along with his inaccessible profile on Baidu, has further fueled speculation. Meanwhile, significant changes in military leadership continue as Xi Jinping consolidates control over the People's Liberation Army.

