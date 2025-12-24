Left Menu

High-Profile Absences in China's Air Force Amid Military Purge

The absence of top Chinese Air Force officials at a key event attended by President Xi Jinping has sparked rumors amid ongoing anti-corruption efforts within the military. This comes as a crackdown leads to significant leadership changes, with speculation surrounding the status of figures like General Chang Dingqiu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:13 IST
High-Profile Absences in China's Air Force Amid Military Purge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The notable absence of two primary Air Force leaders from a high-stakes event attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping has intensified rumors about their status. This occurs amidst sweeping anti-corruption purges at the upper echelons of China's military.

State television footage indicates that General Chang Dingqiu and Guo Puxiao, the Air Force commander and political commissar, respectively, were missing from a ceremony on Monday. This event aimed to address vacancies left by a widespread crackdown within the military.

Chang has been considered a rising star in the military, having been promoted to Air Force commander in 2021. His omission from recent public activities, along with his inaccessible profile on Baidu, has further fueled speculation. Meanwhile, significant changes in military leadership continue as Xi Jinping consolidates control over the People's Liberation Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025