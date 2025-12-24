Tarique Rahman: The Return of a Political Heir After 17 Years in Exile

Tarique Rahman, the acting head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is scheduled to return to Bangladesh after 17 years of self-imposed exile in the UK. His comeback is expected to be a pivotal political event ahead of the upcoming general elections in February, party officials announced.

Rahman, who is the son of ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has become a leading contender for the premiership. His father, the late Ziaur Rahman, was a military leader who founded the BNP and was President until his assassination in 1981. The BNP plans to show massive public support for Rahman as he arrives.

The interim government has ramped up security measures, including a double-layered security presence in Dhaka, to coincide with Rahman's arrival. Rahman's return takes place in a politically charged environment following the BNP's emergence as a dominant force after the recent student-led upheaval that toppled the Awami League government.

