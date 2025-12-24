Fiery Protest: Couple's Resistance Gambit in Madhya Pradesh

A dramatic and tragic protest occurred in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, where a couple allegedly set themselves aflame in resistance to the local authorities' efforts to remove an encroachment. The incident has led to the suspension of a tehsildar and a chief municipal officer.

The event unfolded in Satwas town when officials attempted to dismantle an encroachment allegedly constructed by local businessman Santosh Vyas. According to reports, Vyas and his wife, Jayshree, resorted to desperate measures by allegedly dousing themselves with petrol and igniting it after an altercation with a tehsildar. Eyewitnesses stated that the couple was immediately helped by those present and taken to a local hospital before being transferred in critical condition to Indore.

Following the shocking incident, protests erupted, with locals blocking roads near the Satwas police station in anger. District Magistrate Rituraj Singh confirmed the suspensions and stated that a new video has emerged showing a female relative pouring petrol on Vyas. A thorough investigation into all facets of the event is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)