Left Menu

Fiery Protest: Couple's Resistance Gambit in Madhya Pradesh

In Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, a couple allegedly set themselves on fire while resisting the demolition of an encroachment. Following the incident, two local officials were suspended. The couple, in critical condition, were transferred to an Indore hospital. Protests erupted, and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dewas | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:58 IST
Fiery Protest: Couple's Resistance Gambit in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic and tragic protest occurred in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, where a couple allegedly set themselves aflame in resistance to the local authorities' efforts to remove an encroachment. The incident has led to the suspension of a tehsildar and a chief municipal officer.

The event unfolded in Satwas town when officials attempted to dismantle an encroachment allegedly constructed by local businessman Santosh Vyas. According to reports, Vyas and his wife, Jayshree, resorted to desperate measures by allegedly dousing themselves with petrol and igniting it after an altercation with a tehsildar. Eyewitnesses stated that the couple was immediately helped by those present and taken to a local hospital before being transferred in critical condition to Indore.

Following the shocking incident, protests erupted, with locals blocking roads near the Satwas police station in anger. District Magistrate Rituraj Singh confirmed the suspensions and stated that a new video has emerged showing a female relative pouring petrol on Vyas. A thorough investigation into all facets of the event is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025