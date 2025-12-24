Left Menu

Justice Revoked: High Court Frees Man After 24-Year Wrongful Conviction

The Allahabad High Court overturned Azad Khan's conviction after nearly 24 years in prison. The ruling found fault with the 2002 trial, which relied solely on Khan's statement under Section 313 of CrPC, without corroborative evidence. Khan's lack of legal aid and admission under fear contributed to his wrongful conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:59 IST
The Allahabad High Court has reversed the conviction of Azad Khan, a man who spent nearly 24 years in prison for a dacoity case due to flaws in the judicial process. The initial trial court verdict in 2002 was based solely on Khan's statement under Section 313 of the CrPC, lacking any additional incriminating evidence.

A division bench, led by Justices J J Munir and Sanjiv Kumar, criticized the reliance on Khan's admission, which was likely influenced by fear rather than a true confession. The court also highlighted a breach in Khan's right to legal aid during his trial, which contravened constitutional and legal provisions guaranteeing fair trial rights.

Reacting to the appeal, the high court acknowledged that the prosecution failed to substantiate its charges with credible evidence, leading to the court dismissing the conviction and ordering Khan's immediate release. This landmark judgment underscores the justice system's duty to uphold fairness and resist solely confession-based convictions.

