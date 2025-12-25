Nasry Asfura: Controversial Win for Honduras Presidency Amid Allegations and U.S. Influence

In a highly contested conclusion, Nasry Asfura, the conservative nominee backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, was announced as the victor of the Honduran presidential election over three weeks post-election on November 30. The election faced significant delays, technical issues, and accusations of fraud, culminating in Asfura securing 40.3% of the votes against Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla's 39.5%, and LIBRE party's Rixi Moncada trailing third.

Asfura's campaign centered around a dynamic pro-business agenda, advocating for private investment to propel Honduras forward, emphasizing job creation, education, and security. His election has invoked controversy with speculations regarding potential shifts in foreign alliances from Taiwan to Beijing. Protests erupted as LIBRE party denounced the election results as a manipulation, resulting in intermittent disruptions of the manual vote count process.

Endorsed by Trump, who threatened to retract U.S. support if Asfura lost, the election sparked regional dialogue on U.S. influence in Latin American politics. Asfura is also under investigation for alleged public fund embezzlement, charges he claims are politically driven. With the election results now ratified, international bodies like OAS plan to assess the process and suggest improvements.

