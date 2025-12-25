Power Play: Karnataka's Political Dynamics and MGNREGA Dispute

In a move that has fueled speculation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, amid ongoing discussions about a potential power shift in the state's leadership. Shivakumar, however, insisted that the meeting did not touch on political matters and centered around ongoing legislative changes.

Discussing the union government's decision to replace MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act, Shivakumar expressed his concerns regarding the burden shifted onto the states. He argued that no state, regardless of political alignment, could bear the new scheme's financial demands, which could harm vulnerable groups.

Shivakumar reiterated his commitment to the Congress party, emphasizing his role as a lifelong worker dedicated to the party's cause. He hinted at organizing a movement to restore MGNREGA and protect rural development, rallying panchayat members and MGNREGA workers across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)