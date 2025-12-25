Left Menu

TMC's Derek O'Brien Criticizes Modi over Christmas Message Amid Christian Attacks

TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticized Prime Minister Modi for attending a Christmas service while remaining silent on attacks against Christians. O'Brien highlighted a video of a BJP official involved in an altercation with a woman in a church. The Catholic Bishops' Conference urged the government to protect Christian communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:18 IST
TMC's Derek O'Brien Criticizes Modi over Christmas Message Amid Christian Attacks
attacks
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent Christmas message, while highlighting ongoing assaults on Christians in India.

O'Brien's recent post questioned Modi's call for peace and compassion, contrasting it with silence on disturbing reports, such as a viral video showing a BJP official allegedly abusing a visually impaired woman in Jabalpur.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India echoed O'Brien's concerns, urging the government to enforce laws and ensure the safety of Christian communities during the festive season.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025