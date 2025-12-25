TMC's Derek O'Brien Criticizes Modi over Christmas Message Amid Christian Attacks

In a scathing critique, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent Christmas message, while highlighting ongoing assaults on Christians in India.

O'Brien's recent post questioned Modi's call for peace and compassion, contrasting it with silence on disturbing reports, such as a viral video showing a BJP official allegedly abusing a visually impaired woman in Jabalpur.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India echoed O'Brien's concerns, urging the government to enforce laws and ensure the safety of Christian communities during the festive season.