Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib guilty of all 21 counts of money laundering in 1MDB case
Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 14:28 IST
Jailed former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was convicted by a court on Friday on all 21 counts of money laundering over his role in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at state fund 1MDB. A high court had earlier also found Najib guilty on all four charges of abuse of power.
He was accused of receiving illegal transfers of more than 2.3 billion ringgit ($569.45 million) from 1MDB and had consistently denied wrongdoing. The judge had yet to deliver sentencing.
