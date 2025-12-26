Jailed former ‌Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was convicted ⁠by a court on Friday on all 21 counts of money ​laundering over his role ‍in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at state fund 1MDB. A high court ⁠had ‌earlier ⁠also found Najib guilty on ‍all four charges of abuse of ​power.

He was accused of ⁠receiving illegal transfers of more ⁠than 2.3 billion ringgit ($569.45 million) from 1MDB and had consistently ⁠denied wrongdoing. The judge had yet ⁠to ‌deliver sentencing.

