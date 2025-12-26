Left Menu

Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib guilty of all 21 counts of money laundering in 1MDB case

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 14:28 IST
Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib guilty of all 21 counts of money laundering in 1MDB case

Jailed former ‌Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was convicted ⁠by a court on Friday on all 21 counts of money ​laundering over his role ‍in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at state fund 1MDB. A high court ⁠had ‌earlier ⁠also found Najib guilty on ‍all four charges of abuse of ​power.

He was accused of ⁠receiving illegal transfers of more ⁠than 2.3 billion ringgit ($569.45 million) from 1MDB and had consistently ⁠denied wrongdoing. The judge had yet ⁠to ‌deliver sentencing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025