Gaurav Gogoi condemns slogans against Karbi community, urges peace as tension grips Karbi Anglong

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed shock and concern over reports of slogans raised against the Karbi community amid escalating tension in Assam's Karbi Anglong region, urging unity, peace and a sensitive approach by the state government to resolve the crisis. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gogoi said he was "shocked to hear about the slogans against the people of the Karbi community in Karbi Anglong," describing them as ignorant and deeply disrespectful. "We must remember what Assam means and stands for. I appeal to everyone to remain united and urge for peace and calm. The state government need to find a way forward," he wrote.

Gogoi's remarks come against the backdrop of violent protests in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts that prompted the Assam government to impose strict prohibitory orders and transfer a senior police officer. On Tuesday, Faiz Ahmed Barbhuiya, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) of West Karbi Anglong, was transferred amid heightened tensions. The administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) from December 22 until further notice to prevent ethnic or communal disturbances. The order bans the assembly of five or more people, restricts the movement of individuals and private vehicles between 5 pm and 6 am, and prohibits rallies, dharnas, torch processions and the use of loudspeakers without permission. Carrying firearms, firecrackers and making inflammatory speeches are also barred, though essential services, educational institutions and offices continue to function.

The unrest erupted after protesters demanding the eviction of alleged illegal encroachers from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands set fire to the house of the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council near Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong. Clashes between protesters and security forces left three protesters and several personnel injured, forcing police to resort to blank firing. Gogoi alleged that one protester died in police firing and criticised the government for using force instead of dialogue. Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, however, said violence cannot be justified, adding that 48 policemen were injured and the government is open to talks. Internet services have been suspended in both districts to curb misinformation. (ANI)

