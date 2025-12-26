BJD to serve people of Odisha for next 100 years: Naveen Patnaik

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the party is committed to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Odisha and claimed that the regional outfit will continue to serve them for the next 100 years.

Patnaik said this while addressing party leaders and workers on the occasion of the BJD's 29th Foundation Day. The party was formed on December 26, 1997, and named after Biju Patnaik, former Odisha CM and father of Naveen Patnaik.

Referring to the statements of certain BJP leaders and rumors about the future of the party, Patnaik, without naming anyone, said, ''Now some people, some parties are spreading misinformation about us that the Biju Janata Dal will break. ''Such rumours are going on. I want to make it clear that Biju Janata Dal is not about one or two leaders - It is a people's movement, deeply rooted in Odia aspirations and pride. BJD is there and will be the voice of the Odisha people for the next hundred years.'' At least two BJD Rajya Sabha MPs - Mamata Mahanta and Sujeet Kumar -, have quit the regional outfit after the 2024 polls and joined the BJP. Some panchayat-level leaders have also quit the BJD after the poll debacle. Senior BJP MLA and former minister Jaynarayan Mishra has claimed that the BJD will collapse like a ''house of cards as and when the BJP desires.'' Noting that winning and losing elections are part of democracy, Patnaik called upon the party workers and leaders to have patience and work for the people. ''Having patience is very important in politics. I have deep faith in the hard work and commitment of lakhs of our party workers. Therefore, everyone should work towards converting today's challenges into tomorrow's opportunities to build a strong Odisha,'' the former five-time chief minister said.

He said that the BJD works on the ideology of Biju Patnaik and serves the people of Odisha with the motto of three S like ''Seva (service), Swabhiman (self-esteem) and Sangram (struggle)''.

The BJD supremo said that the youth are one of the most important assets of the Party. ''I would expect them to be more active in social media and counter misinformation,'' he said.

The BJD president also targeted the state's BJP government and alleged that the people of all sections of society are troubled during this one-and-a-half-year saffron rule. ''Farmers, women, youths and all other sections of society do not feel comfortable in this BJP government,'' he said.

He said that the 'Double engine sarkar' is running in Odisha now. ''But where is the Development? Farmers do not get the fertiliser, Mandi (markets) are not open for them. Mission Shakti women members are harassed and youths frustrated. In the last eighteen months of the double-engine Sarkar, 18 question papers have been leaked. There is no feeling of a government in the state,'' he said. Patnak expressed grave concern over the law and order situation, particularly the rise in crimes against women. ''It is better not to speak on the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Even minor girls are not safe in Odisha now,'' he said. The BJD president claimed that the last 24 years, between 2000 and 2024, were the golden period of Odisha's development history. ''We have fought against poverty, starvation, infant mortality and natural calamity. We have also succeeded. We have given a new identity to Odisha,'' he said. The former chief minister said that the previous BJD government had empowered women, increased the income of farmers and provided free health services to the people through BSKY (Biju Swastha Kalyan Yojana). ''We have also strengthened the state economy. We have brought investment to the state and also provided employment to the youth,'' he claimed.

Reacting to Patnaik's statement that some parties are spreading rumours on the future of BJD, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari said, ''Who is trying to break them? We are too busy with the welfare of the people, not to break any party. ''Rather, the BJD, even though it remained in coalition with the BJP from 2000 to 2009, attempted to crack the saffron party. Patnaik has shattered the political future of many leaders within his own party. He has not made any leader, but broken the lives of many.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)