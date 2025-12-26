Left Menu

Putin's special envoy Dmitriev participated in recent talks with US, source close to talks says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ‌special envoy Kirill Dmitriev participated ⁠in talks with members of the U.S. administration along with ​Kremlin's foreign policy aide Yuri ‍Ushakov, a source close to talks told Reuters on ⁠Friday.

Earlier ‌Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters ‍that Putin instructed Ushakov to speak ​to members of the ⁠U.S. administration after Moscow received ⁠U.S. proposals about a possible Ukrainian peace deal ⁠and that it was agreed ⁠with ‌the U.S. to continue dialogue.

