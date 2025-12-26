Putin's special envoy Dmitriev participated in recent talks with US, source close to talks says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev participated in talks with members of the U.S. administration along with Kremlin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, a source close to talks told Reuters on Friday.
Earlier Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin instructed Ushakov to speak to members of the U.S. administration after Moscow received U.S. proposals about a possible Ukrainian peace deal and that it was agreed with the U.S. to continue dialogue.
