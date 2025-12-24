Three people lost their lives in a bomb explosion in Moscow on Wednesday. Among the deceased were two police officers who confronted a man exhibiting suspicious behavior near the location where a senior general was assassinated earlier this week.

The Russian State Investigative Committee reported that the officers were killed by an explosive device, with an additional unspecified fatality. Criminal cases have been opened regarding the murder and illegal bomb trafficking.

Speculation abounds that the explosion was linked to Ukrainian intelligence, a claim which Ukraine has chosen not to formally address. The incident underscores rising tensions amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.