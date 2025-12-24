Left Menu

Tragic Moscow Bombing Claims Three Lives Amid Rising Tension

A bomb attack in Moscow claimed three lives, targeting Russian military figures. Officials blame Ukrainian intelligence amid ongoing conflict. Two police officers were killed while approaching a suspicious man, believed to be the bomber, near an earlier car bombing site.

Updated: 24-12-2025 12:18 IST
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a bomb attack in Moscow resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two police officers. The bombing occurred as the officers approached a man behaving suspiciously near the site where a senior general was killed just two days prior.

The Russian State Investigative Committee has linked the attack to Ukrainian intelligence, suspecting their involvement in this and other similar attacks targeting high-profile military figures. Criminal cases have been opened concerning the murder of law enforcement officials and the illegal trafficking of explosives.

Unofficial reports suggest the man approached by the officers was the bomber, who detonated the device, but these details remain unconfirmed. The site is also where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was recently assassinated, a killing Russia suspects Ukraine orchestrated.

