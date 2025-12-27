Left Menu

PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss Predicts Anti-Incumbency Wave to Dethrone DMK in 2026

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss criticizes the DMK government, predicting electoral defeat due to unfulfilled promises. Criticism centers on unfulfilled electoral promises, inadequate farmer compensation, and handling of caste issues. He addresses internal party disputes while urging political restraint in religious matters and applauds voter list updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:36 IST
PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss intensified his criticism of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in Tamil Nadu as the 2026 Assembly elections draw closer. He predicts a monumental defeat for Chief Minister MK Stalin, driven by public discontent over unfulfilled promises by the government.

The DMK has faced considerable backlash for delivering on just 13% of its 505 electoral promises, including job creation initiatives and farm loan waivers. Widespread protest reflects societal discontent, Ramadoss argues, as the opposition accuses the DMK of failing to deliver on a range of commitments, such as the promised internal reservation for the Vanniyar community.

Addressing media in Madurai, Anbumani also responded to internal disputes within PMK, claiming official recognition from the Election Commission as the party's leader. He criticized the ruling DMK over alleged fake voters in Chennai and praised recent voter list purges, urging eligible voters to ensure registration. He reiterated calls for political restraint in religious issues, referencing the Thiruparankundram lamp debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

