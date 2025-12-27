Left Menu

BJP Targets Congress Over Alleged Extremist Alliances in Kerala

The BJP in Kerala has accused the Congress-led UDF of forming alliances with extremist Islamic groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and its political arm, the Welfare Party, during recent elections. BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar warned these associations threaten democracy, echoing broader concerns about political extremism's impact on society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:05 IST
BJP Targets Congress Over Alleged Extremist Alliances in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for allegedly aligning with extremist Islamic organizations such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the Welfare Party in the state.

According to BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, these alliances pose a significant threat to democracy and stability in both Kerala and India at large. He expressed these concerns in a recent Facebook post, urging the public to remain vigilant against such associations.

The controversy comes amid intensified criticism from the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who have also condemned these reported alliances. The situation highlights ongoing tensions over political extremism and its potential ramifications for democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

 Australia
2
Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

 Australia
3
England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

 Australia
4
It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA, launch nationwide public campaign: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.

It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA, launc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025