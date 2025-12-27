BJP Targets Congress Over Alleged Extremist Alliances in Kerala

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for allegedly aligning with extremist Islamic organizations such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the Welfare Party in the state.

According to BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, these alliances pose a significant threat to democracy and stability in both Kerala and India at large. He expressed these concerns in a recent Facebook post, urging the public to remain vigilant against such associations.

The controversy comes amid intensified criticism from the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who have also condemned these reported alliances. The situation highlights ongoing tensions over political extremism and its potential ramifications for democracy.

