Chhattisgarh Shines: Eradicating Extremism and Embracing Development

In a significant development, Chhattisgarh is on the brink of eliminating Left Wing Extremism, according to a statement by Governor Ramen Deka. A recent crackdown has seen 532 Maoists neutralized and over 2,700 surrendering, marking a substantial decline in extremist activities in the region.

The state has made commendable strides in infrastructure, education, and healthcare development, particularly in areas previously affected by Naxalism. With programs like the 'Niyad Nella Nar Yojana' improving basic amenities, and a focus on comprehensive welfare schemes, Chhattisgarh is transforming its landscape.

Economically, Chhattisgarh is making waves with significant agricultural purchases and introducing progressive industrial policies. Investment proposals in sectors like IT and pharma are pouring in, reinforcing the state's vision for prosperity by 2047, commemorated in the 'Anjor Vision Document'.