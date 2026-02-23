Chhattisgarh Shines: Eradicating Extremism and Embracing Development
Chhattisgarh is close to eliminating Left Wing Extremism, with significant Maoist surrenders and neutralizations. Governor Ramen Deka highlighted the state's extensive development efforts, including infrastructure, education, and healthcare improvements. The government also aims for economic growth, investing in agriculture, industrial policies, and aiming for a prosperous 2047.
In a significant development, Chhattisgarh is on the brink of eliminating Left Wing Extremism, according to a statement by Governor Ramen Deka. A recent crackdown has seen 532 Maoists neutralized and over 2,700 surrendering, marking a substantial decline in extremist activities in the region.
The state has made commendable strides in infrastructure, education, and healthcare development, particularly in areas previously affected by Naxalism. With programs like the 'Niyad Nella Nar Yojana' improving basic amenities, and a focus on comprehensive welfare schemes, Chhattisgarh is transforming its landscape.
Economically, Chhattisgarh is making waves with significant agricultural purchases and introducing progressive industrial policies. Investment proposals in sectors like IT and pharma are pouring in, reinforcing the state's vision for prosperity by 2047, commemorated in the 'Anjor Vision Document'.
