Dravidian Model in Tamil Nadu: A Resilient Path to Growth Amid Criticism

In a recent address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the accolades his Dravidian model government has received, transcending party affiliations. He claimed that even non-supporters acknowledge the state's progress.

Stalin drew stark contrasts with the BJP-led central government, criticizing its governance and alleging bias in financial allocations. He cited the Tamil Nadu government's impressive development statistics, including a 11.9% growth rate.

Highlighting flagship schemes like 'Naan Mudhalvan' and the CM's Breakfast Scheme, Stalin noted national appreciation, especially from northern YouTubers. Asserting continued success, he urged public support for his party in upcoming elections.

