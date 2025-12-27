Left Menu

Dravidian Model in Tamil Nadu: A Resilient Path to Growth Amid Criticism

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasizes the success of his Dravidian model government that garners praise beyond party lines. He contrasts it with the BJP-led central government, accusing it of poor governance. Despite criticism, Tamil Nadu's growth and welfare schemes receive nationwide recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvannamalai | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:26 IST
Dravidian Model in Tamil Nadu: A Resilient Path to Growth Amid Criticism
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the accolades his Dravidian model government has received, transcending party affiliations. He claimed that even non-supporters acknowledge the state's progress.

Stalin drew stark contrasts with the BJP-led central government, criticizing its governance and alleging bias in financial allocations. He cited the Tamil Nadu government's impressive development statistics, including a 11.9% growth rate.

Highlighting flagship schemes like 'Naan Mudhalvan' and the CM's Breakfast Scheme, Stalin noted national appreciation, especially from northern YouTubers. Asserting continued success, he urged public support for his party in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

 India
2
MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

 India
3
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

 India
4
Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattisgarh

Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattis...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025