Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattisgarh

In the bustling streets of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, tensions flared as Bajrang Dal activists blocked a major road and staged a sit-in at Telibandha police station on Saturday. The protest was against the detention of members linked to vandalism of Christmas decorations at a local mall earlier this week.

On December 24, during a 'Chhattisgarh bandh', a group of activists allegedly damaged festive displays at Magneto Mall, sparking the dispute. Police had lodged an FIR and subsequently arrested seven individuals after their investigation. Bajrang Dal maintains that the mall's decision to operate during the bandh and display Christian motifs provoked their actions.

Ravi Wadhwani, a Bajrang Dal leader, demanded fairness, suggesting either a mass arrest of all involved workers or the release of the detained. The protests continue as authorities try to resolve the mounting discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)